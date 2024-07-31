SNDL (SNDL) to Announce Earnings on Friday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $146.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect SNDL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDL Price Performance

SNDL stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SNDL in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

