SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.