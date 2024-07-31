SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $244.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.52.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

