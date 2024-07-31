SolarWinds (SWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. SolarWinds has set its Q2 guidance at $0.21-0.23 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.00-1.04 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $193.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.74 million. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWI

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.