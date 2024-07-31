Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.11). Approximately 128,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 296,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.70 ($0.12).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Sosandar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.