SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $110.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens increased their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

SSB opened at $99.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SouthState has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $101.19.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

