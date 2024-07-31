Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
SWN opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwestern Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.