Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

