SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.99

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $94.99, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

