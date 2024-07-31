SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.50

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 65451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $760.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

