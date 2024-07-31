SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

