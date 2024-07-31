Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

