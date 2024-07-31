Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.67.

SFM opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

