SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Northland Capmk to “Hold”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $207.72 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in SPS Commerce by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

