Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $244,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Squarespace by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $9,648,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 157,462 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 81,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $108,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,621,633.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,492,556.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,647.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $19,387,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.