Squarespace (SQSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Squarespace to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -883.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,187.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,341 over the last three months. 44.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.