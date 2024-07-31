Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Standex International worth $256,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth about $4,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Standex International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $191.18.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

