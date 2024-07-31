Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.8 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.