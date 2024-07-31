State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,800 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZO. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

