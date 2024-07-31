State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,000 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $43,281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Forward Air by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Forward Air by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,533,000 after buying an additional 63,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

