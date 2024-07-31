State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,024 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 31.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 109.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,214 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVE stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

