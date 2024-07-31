State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,597 shares of company stock worth $16,235,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,120.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIMS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

