State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and sold 17,607 shares valued at $314,813. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.