State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.