State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 7,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.