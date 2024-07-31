State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $248,000 Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares in the company, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

