State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $250,000 Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Embecta were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMBC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Embecta by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74,480 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Embecta by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Embecta by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 296,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of EMBC opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.99. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

