State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $307,000 Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $723.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

