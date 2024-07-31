State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vicor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

