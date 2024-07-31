State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMAX Stock Performance
Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMAX
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
