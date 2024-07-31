State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 784,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 59,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

