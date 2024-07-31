State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Buckle were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 410.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Nelson Dennis 122,752 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

