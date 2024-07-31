State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 209,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.40 million, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,153,198. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

