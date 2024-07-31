State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.75.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

