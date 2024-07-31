State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $830,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,369 shares of company stock worth $12,178,292. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACVA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.54. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

