State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,214 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 59,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,452,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 181,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $703.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $15.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

