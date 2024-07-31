State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,460 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greif by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

