State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,820 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MannKind were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 2,498,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 216,880 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $3,661,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in MannKind by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 625,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 124,888 shares in the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MannKind stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,991 shares of company stock valued at $142,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

