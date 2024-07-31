State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 96.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

GABC opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GABC. StockNews.com lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

