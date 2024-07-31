State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 72,553 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,205,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 498,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,669 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 180,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.86. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

