State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,160 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in GATX by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Trading Up 1.1 %

GATX stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

