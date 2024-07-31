State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $279,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.30 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

