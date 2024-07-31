State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Performance

ATEC stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Barclays started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.