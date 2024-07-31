State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bumble were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.84.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

