State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $174,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,144.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,044.83 and a 200 day moving average of $923.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.