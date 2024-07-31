Stephens Increases TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $53.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of TCBK opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

