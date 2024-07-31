Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

