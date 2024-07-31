Stifel Nicolaus Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $2.50

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.55 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRWG

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.06.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.