Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $0.75

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.90 to $0.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of HYFM stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
