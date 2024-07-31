Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $0.75

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.90 to $0.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 288,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

