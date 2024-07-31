Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Futu Call Options (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 7,742 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Get Futu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Futu

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

FUTU stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. Futu has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.