Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Futu Call Options (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 13,340 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 72% compared to the average volume of 7,742 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu
Futu Price Performance
FUTU stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. Futu has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $81.86.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
