Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 6,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $373,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.