StockNews.com Downgrades General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Hold

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

GE opened at $167.51 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.